The protests in Ibadan over naira and fuel scarcity turned bloody on its second day, leaving one person dead

The deceased was shot dead during a clash between hoodlums and policemen around Apata Junction Market

The state's police spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, said the hoodlums launched a series of unprovoked attacks on the officers who had no choice but to take action

Ibadan, Oyo state - The anti-fuel/naira scarcity protest in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has reportedly claimed the life of one person.

The victim, who was a member of a vigilante group, was killed on Saturday, February 4, at the Apata axis of Ibadan during a face-off between security officials and suspected hoodlums.

Adewale Osifeso, the spokesperson of the state police command, disclosed that some hoodlums had attacked the security personnel while on patrol around Apata Junction Market, The Nation reported.

Major roads were blocked as protests rocked Ibadan. Photo credit: @Ibadantwitta

Source: Twitter

Part of his statement read:

“In a rather surprising event, the hoodlums who had perfected plans to molest residents, harass shop owners, and loot shops on sighting the combined convoy of security launched a series of unprovoked attacks by firing guns, hurling stones, sharp objects, and other dangerous missiles at them."

The security operatives quickly swung into action and “arrested the situation with reasonable force in line with police standard operational procedure,” according to Osifeso.

The police spokesman added that the remains of the deceased who died in the fiasco has since been deposited at a government hospital for post-mortem, The Cable reported.

Naira and fuel scarcity bite harder

Since Friday, February 3, there has been unrest across several parts of Ibadan as residents have been protesting the scarcity of fuel and naira notes.

There are long queues at ATMs and banking halls as Nigerians struggle to get the new naira notes which seem to be a very scarce commodity at the moment.

Nigerians, especially motorists, are also finding it hard to get fuel from petrol stations with many filling stations and black marketers selling way above the pump price approved by the Nigerian government.

Naira scarcity: CBN governor Emefiele begs Nigerians

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and patient with the transition of the phase of the new naira notes.

While speaking in Lagos on Friday, February 3, he said hiccups are always expected in situations like this but will surely be overcome.

The CBN governor also said that stakeholders in the industry are working to address logistics challenges faced with the circulation of the new currency.

