Troops of operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West zone of the country have sustained operational activities through the conduct of fighting patrols, raid and clearance operations to clear bandits and terrorist enclaves within various towns, Local Government Areas and States within the zone. On 29 January 2023, troops on fighting patrol made contact with terrorist along Polewire and Layin Doka in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK 47 rifle and 2 motorcycles. Also on 30 January 2023, troops encountered terrorist at a crossing point at Rugar Baba village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK47 rifle, 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 mobile phones, assorted charms and the sum of N1,075 only amongst others items. Also on 27 January 2023, troops intercepted 2 suspects in a vehicle at Yahaya village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are arms couriers to terrorist. Troops recovered one vehicle, 6 AK47 rifles, 27 AK47 magazines, 3 mobile phones, 3 MTN sim cards, one NIN card, one drivers license, receipt of cash transfer and the sum of N64,650.00 only.

Equally, on 29 January 2023, troops on patrol along Road Yargamji – Jibia in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State arrested one bandits collaborator. It was revealed that the suspect was sent by bandits from Katinau village to collect clothes from a tailor in Yargamji. Equally, on 1 February 2023 troops arrested 2 suspected criminals at Agwan Idi Gora district in Zagon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State during the encounter, troops recovered one pistol, 12 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 11 cartridges, one vehicle, one motorcycle, and 3 mobile phones. Also on 7 February 2023, troops responded to credible information on bandits hideout in Lanke village in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara state. Following a fire fight, troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one LMG, one magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 50 motorcycles, 2 Motorola HH radios and one telescopic sight,

Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops in the North West zone recovered 12 AK47 rifles, 16 locally made pistols, one FN rifle, 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 12 rounds of 9mm ammo, 11 cartridges, 8 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 27 AK 47 magazines, 10 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, one Boafeng radio, 1 vehicle, 3 MTN sim cards, one NIN card, 1 driver’s license, receipt of cash transfer, 66 cows, 18 sheep and assorted charms. Troops equally, neutralized 16 terrorists and arrested 7 suspected terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng