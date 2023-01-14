Criminal elements in the creeks, waterways, high seas, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers suffered heavy damage by the military

Operations carried out in the coastal areas ensured that several illegal refineries were destroyed by Nigerian soldiers

19 suspects and their items were also apprehended sand handed over to the appropriate authority for further action

DHQ - Troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last three weeks, uncovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites and apprehended 19 suspects in the Niger Delta region.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami made this known on Thursday, January 12 in Abuja while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter on the operations of the military across the country.

Maj-Gen Danmadami says the military will sustain its operations in the coastal areas. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Danmadami said land, maritime and air components conducted operational activities at the creeks, waterways, high seas, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers to checkmate criminal elements.

He said the troops, in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations, discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, pieces of equipment and petroleum products and apprehended some suspected criminals.

His words:

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus troops discovered as destroyed several illegal refining sites, 1,075 cooking ovens, 343 storage tanks, 154 dugout pits and 28 wooden boats.

“Troops also recovered two barges, seven tankers, 56 cars, 12 pumping machines, one outboard engine, one speedboat, one tugboat, seven motorcycles and one tricycle.

“Troops equally recovered 854,500 litres of crude oil, 1,055,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, one AK47 rifle and arrested 19 suspected economic saboteurs.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“It is worth mentioning that the sum of N810.9 million only were denied the oil thieves.”

He further said the air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted an air interdiction operation over Okomabio and bombarded several illegal refining pieces of equipment and sites to deter oil thieves operating in the region.

Over 50 terrorists killed by Nigerian troops in the last three weeks - Military

Major-Genera Danmadami had earlier revealed that Nigerian troops eliminated more than 50 terrorists in various operations in northeast and northwest theatres of operation in three weeks.

Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai had between December 30, 2022 and Thursday, January 12, eliminated no fewer than 25 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the northeast.

He said the troops also apprehended 18 terrorists and 21 logistics suppliers, two foreign informants and five kidnappers across the theatre during the period.

DHQ denies media report of soldiers’ attack on Enugu village

In a related development, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied some media reports alleging an attack by soldiers on Ehamufu Isi-Uzo community in Enugu state.

The community’s dwellers had alleged that shooters in military uniform attacked their village on Monday, December 19, killing several villagers.

The DHQ, however, said soldiers were not trained to carry out such barbaric acts and vowed to fish out those behind the brutal act and bring them to justice.

