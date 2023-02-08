An end to the fuel subsidy scam which has eaten deep into Nigeria's system might just be a few months away

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party Yusuf Ahmed Datti said if elected into power, the ObiDatti administration will assure an end to the subsidy regime

According to Datti, himself, Peter Obi and the Labour Party are focused on making Nigeria work again

Yusuf Ahmed Datti, the running mate to the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has assured that their administration if elected into power will ensure that the fuel subsidy scam will end within 100 days in office.

The Cable reports that Datti assured that Peter Obi's administration will “sort” the petrol subsidy “scam” if elected.

Yusuf Ahmed Datti has said that the fuel subsidy scam in Nigeria will end within 100 days of the Labour Party's administration. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The vice-presidential candidate in the forthcoming election said that all strategies will be deployed to ensure that there will be no wasted funds for the country.

His words:

“In the first 100 days, by the time we sort the problem of fuel subsidy scam and we are able to deploy Nigeria’s wasted funds into healthcare and education, you will begin to feel it."

Also stating that Peter Obi has all the required capacity to deliver his promises to Nigeria, Datti said the records of the former governor of Anambra state speak for him.

He added:

“Records are not in doubt. The same applies to me. Nothing is in doubt; no international controversy; no international criminal case against us.

“Good people are in short supply in a political system like ours. Where did you find the like of Peter Obi? They come once in a generation.”

