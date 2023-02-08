EFCC operatives on Monday, February 6, intercepted Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the lawmaker representing Delta North in the Senate

The anti-graft agency disclosed that the serving senator had been on the run after an appellate court in Lagos convicted him of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison

However, the senator has now been taken to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre where he is to commence his prison term

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Lagos, Nigeria - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has intercepted Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the lawmaker representing Delta North in the National Assembly.

Recall that the Court of Appeal Lagos Division had convicted and sentenced the senator to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi lands in Ikoyi prison to commence his prison term. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

Nwaoboshi had, however, been on the run for months since the court ruling, according to the EFCC.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi is now in prison - EFCC

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 8 and sighted by Legit.ng, the EFCC said Senator Nwaoboshi is now finally in prison custody.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng gathered that EFCC operatives intercepted the lawmaker at a Hospital in Lagos on Monday, February 6.

The senator was subsequently remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre on Wednesday to commence his prison term.

How Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was convicted

The Court of Appeal had in a judgement it delivered on July 1, 2022, sentenced Senator Nwaoboshi to prison after it convicted him on a two-count charge of money laundering.

The court also ordered the winding up of his two companies and their properties forfeited to the federal government.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker who was not present in court at the time of the ruling went underground and refused to present himself to the Nigerian Correctional Service, the EFCC said.

What Senator Nwaoboshi did after appeal court's ruling

Instead of reporting at the prison, Senator Nwaoboshi proceeded to the Supreme Court, praying the apex court to not only set it aside the judgment of the appeal court but grant him bail, pending the determination of his appeal.

However, in a unanimous decision on Friday, January 27, 2023, the apex court dismissed the application.

"In the lead judgement by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court wondered why Nwaoboshi, who refused to submit himself to the law, would seek the indulgence of the law," the EFCC stated.

Justice Tijani Abubakar, in his contribution, upbraided the Appellant for filing the bail application while on the run.

“We must make it very, very clear to all Nigerians that nobody is above the law. The government and the governed are subject to the rule of law. And, we must ensure that there is respect for the rule of law," the judge was quoted as saying.

Nigerians react

Commenting on the EFCC's Facebook page, Chima Nnaemeka Eberechukwu said:

"The sentence for money laundering should be reviewed and changed to something more severe. Maybe it'd reduce this wickedness. See money one person dey steal."

Samuel HighlyFavoured Ekiyor said:

"Very good, we want to be seeing more of this kind of stories."

Aminu Mohammed said:

"Bawa (EFCC chairman) is working. Let him enjoy his jail term."

Zaharaddeen Nuhu Pakka said:

"Bawa has been trying his best. But judiciary has been ruining his agency's efforts."

Court sends Governor Yahaya Bello’s nephew to prison over alleged 3bn fraud

In another report, the EFCC on Wednesday arraigned Ali Bello, a nephew of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Bello was arraigned alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, and Rashida Bello (at large) on 18 count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3 billion.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng