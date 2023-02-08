The coalition of civil society organisations in Nigerians have rejected the supreme court ruling restraining the CBN from stopping Nigerians from spending the old naira notes

The groups at a press conference on Wednesday argued that the apex court only rules when there is a constitutional dispute between the federal government and the states

Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi states have dragged the FG before the court to obtain an exparte order of temporary injunction of the deadline

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO) has rejected the ruling of the supreme court that suspended the implementation of the Friday, February 10 deadline from making old N200, N500, and N1000 notes as legal tending.

During a press conference soon after the ruling, which was monitored by Legit.ng, the CSO argued that the supreme court can only intervene when there is a constitutional dispute between the federal government and state governments.

Why civil society organisations reject supreme court ruling on new naira notes

According to the group, the dispute that the apex court has ruled upon is not a constitutional issue, but an issue of policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The Supreme court on Wednesday Wednesday, February 8, ruled that the federal government's decision to stop the old note from being a legal tending as planned.

Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have jointly filed an exparte order before the court asking for an interim injunction of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Counsel to the 3 states, M.I Mustapha, argued that the policy is fast turning Nigeria into a state of anarchy that may halt the existence of the supreme court itself.

Mustapha also argued that CBN statistics showed that over 60 per cent of Nigerians are unbanked while Nigerians with bank accounts could not have access to their money because of the new policy.

Supreme court gives verdict on banning of old naira notes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the supreme court has stopped the federal government from banning the N200, N500, and N1000 from Friday, February 10 as legal tending.

Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have jointly challenged the decision of the CBN before the apex court while seeking an interim injunction order on the policy.

Counsel to the states, M.I Mustapha, argued that the policy is almost pushing the country into a state of anarchy as CBN statistics showed that over 60% of Nigerians are unbanked.

