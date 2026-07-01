A chef has called people's attention to a worrying discovery he made in his hotel room in Asaba, the capital of Delta State

Sharing a video of what he saw, he claimed it was responsible for the death of somebody he knew, who had everything planned out for himself

He urged people to take care of their health and endeavour to treat it if found in their houses, describing it as a silent killer

A chef, known on TikTok as @bavinskitchen, has raised an alarm on social media after finding mould in his hotel room in Asaba.

He shared a video on TikTok showing netizens the corners of his hotel room where he found the microscopic fungus.

A chef discovers mould around his hotel room in Asaba. Photo Credit: @bavinskitchen

Source: TikTok

"Mold is dangerous please pay attention to your health. Maybe na mold dy do you. You think say na your father people," the chef captioned his TikTok video.

The chef described mould as a silent killer, claiming it cost the life of someone he knew who had all things planned out for himself. He showed netizens around the hotel room where he found the mould.

He urged people to treat it if found in their houses, appealing to them not to let mould take their lives. He said:

"...I want to show you guys something. This thing ended the life of somebody I know that had everything planned out for himself and that is mold.

"...This thing is a silent killer. If you have it in your house, there are ways to treat it. Don't let mould take your life."

Can mould kill?

Mould is a type of microscopic fungus that thrives in warm, damp, and humid environments. According to Healthline, mould exposure is rarely deadly, but it can cause severe health issues.

Inhaling mould spores can trigger asthma attacks, severe respiratory infections, and allergic reactions, especially in people with lung disease or weakened immune systems. In extremely rare cases, invasive mould infections can be fatal.

A chef shows the mould he found on the wall of his Asaba hotel room. Photo Credit: @bavinskitchen

Source: TikTok

Watch the man's video below:

Mould in hotel: Reactions trail chef's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's finding below:

Nail tech in Benin said:

"I thought these things were caused by rain, like cold wall?"

Alubarika said:

"All I can say is that you people should not give yourself unnecessary HBP…most of the pictures that people are sending to this comment is caused by dampness..so it occurs sometimes around external walls, walls that are close to bathrooms or basically absence of DPC..meaning absence DPC can cause dampness anywhere around the house even internal walls that doesn’t have anything to do with water so just make sure you know the difference between dampness and mould."

Anita Osei said:

"In this case, the issue is within the wall, and the treatment is very simple; you just need money. First, you remove the plastering and then drill inside the blocks if they are solid. If they are hollow blocks, you drill the mortar joints and then inject the chemical into them. After that, you leave it for three to four days to allow the chemical to melt inside the blocks and dry. Last but not least, you plaster with another waterproofing chemical and then apply another waterproofing chemical before painting with your preferred paint."

SlimPearl🌺🦋 said:

"But I’ve treated mine twice, it comes back after 3-4 months."

ADABUIFE💕🥰 said:

"Currently disturbing me, I don't have money. I was thinking I should get waoo paper."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had discovered mould in her apartment after three years.

Lady finds mould in her new apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after finding mould around the bed of her new apartment, which she had recently moved into.

In a TikTok post, Chiamaka showed the mould, which was on her bed wall. She expressed sadness over the mould infestation. She shared a video of the mould.

According to Healthline, mould can cause health problems, especially for those with allergies or asthma. Mould is an organism that’s part of the fungi family. It grows indoors as well as outdoors.

Source: Legit.ng