M.I Mustapha, the lawyer to Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states that challenged the FG plan to stop the old naira notes on Friday, February 10, has disclosed the rationale behind the states' action

Mustapha, while speaking to journalists after the supreme court judgment, noted that the 3 states' governments felt the pain of the common man, which was the reason for their action

The senior advocate noted that the supreme court is not just the final court to approach during a dispute, it is also a policy court

Lawyer reveals real reason Kogi, Kaduna, Zamfara drag CBN to court

Speaking to journalists after exparte order was granted by the apex court, M.I Mustapha, the counsel to the 3 states noted that the reason why the state governments approached the court was due to the fact that the federal government policy is anti-people.

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, had in November 2022 unveiled the new naira notes and insisted that the deadline to stop making the old notes legal tending on January 31, 2022.

Following tension and protests from governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian public who could not access the new notes over scarcity, Emefiele announced 10 days extension as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 3 states subsequently approached the court, and their exparte order was granted by the apex court on Wednesday, February 8.

