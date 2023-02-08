Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello's nephew has been remanded in prison after a recent court's verdict

This is as the EFCC arraigned Ali Bello and his accomplices on Wednesday at the Federal High Court, Abuja

They were brought before Justice Obiora Egwuatu and they pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges filed against them

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, arraigned one Ali Bello, a nephew of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Bello was arraigned alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, and Rashida Bello (at large) on 18 count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren revealed in a statement shared on the Facebook page of the commission and sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 8th.

Meanwhile, Bello was docked alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, Rashida Bello (at large) on 18 count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Four Naira.

In a ruling on Wednesday, the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges preferred against them.

