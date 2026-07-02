Leo DaSilva reacted after reports of disagreement emerged within late Alexx Ekubo's family following the Nollywood actor's burial

The former BBNaija star said blood relatives are not always loyal or loving and explained why he believes video wills can help reduce confusion after a person's death

His comments sparked fresh conversations online as many Nigerians shared personal experiences and opinions about family disputes and inheritance

Former Big Brother Naija star Leo DaSilva has called on Nigerians to record video wills to avoid disputes after death, following the family drama surrounding late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Alexx Ekubo, who died at 40 on May 11, 2026, after battling metastatic kidney cancer, was buried in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18.

Leo DaSilva says Nigerians should consider video wills after Alexx Ekubo's family controversy raises questions following the actor's burial. Photo: sirleobdasilva/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Days after the burial, reports of disagreements within his family surfaced.

One relative, David Ekubo, questioned the circumstances of his death and alleged that some family members were denied access to his body.

Reacting to the controversy, Leo DaSilva noted that blood ties do not always guarantee loyalty or love.

“I wish people understand that blood relatives can still mean nothing in the grand scheme of things. They could be your enemies and they could actually not even be in your life.”

The reality TV star went on to advise that people should make clear video recordings of their wishes to prevent confusion after death.

“This is why I always suggest video wills. Make a video of exactly what you expect after your death so that people don’t confuse your enemies for your family because of relation by blood.”

Read Leo DaSilva's post below:

Fans react to Leo DaSilva's advice on video will

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Several internet users agreed with the reality star, while others pointed out potential challenges with the video approach.

@Ebonylove294705 wrote:

"People that will say the video is AI or claim to see you were under duress."

@9mm_nick1 commented:

"They contest it in court Bro… May we not have detestable relatives .. that’s the prayer💯 Plenty pattern full next of kin hand"

@ForeverDau suggested:

"I'd even suggest you take it further by letting ALL parties you want to bequeath what you own be present. You go see reactions with your korokoro eyes before/after."

@jemmyajibola said:

"Totally agree with you cuz just last week a lady made a video and explained how her blood sister stole 30m from her business."

@Ibukun420 reacted:

"People who have good family members don't even know what God did for them. If you're privileged to be in some career paths, it will shock you how terrible some families can be immediately after the demise of their relatives."

Big Brother Naija star Leo DaSilva advises people to document their last wishes on video amid the ongoing family drama over Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo: sirleobdasilva/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s final movie gets release date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood fans will soon get another opportunity to celebrate the late Alexx Ekubo as his final movie premieres on August 14, 2026.

The producers officially unveiled the trailer for the coming-of-age film on Tuesday, June 30, revealing a star-studded cast featuring Uche Jombo, Mercy Aigbe, and Yemi Alade.

The touching storyline follows a young city girl sent to the village, setting the stage for an emotional final performance from the late actor.

Source: Legit.ng