More pressure is pilling up on Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria's governor, over the continued scarcity of the naira notes

Protesters stormed the entrance of the annexe of the apex bank in Benin city, the capital of Edo state

In Ondo state, it was a different ball game as youths hit the Ore highway leaving commuters and motorists stranded in heavy gridlock

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Amid the ongoing hassle for the new naira notes across the federation, protest has hit the streets of various states in Nigeria.

Edo and Ondo state joins the list of states to have staged a protest over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

CBN boss, Godwin Emefiele has urged Nigerians to keep calm that the scarcity of the naira will only last for a short while. Photo: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: UGC

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, the Edo Civil Society Group led by Comrade Agho Omobude on Tuesday, February 7, staged a protest and blocked the Central Bank of Nigeria’s annexe entrance in Benin, the state capital.

During the protest, the civil society group called on the CBN boss, Godwin Emefiele, to start rolling out the lower denominations of the naira notes if the higher ones were not available.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The group leader, Omobude, revealed that after hours of protest, the CBN in Edo state reached a compromise with them.

He said:

“They also told us that the new notes should be made available and disbursed across the counter and through the Automated Teller Machines in all the banks.

“They have also accepted to include members of the Civil Society Organisations in the monitoring team set up by the apex bank to ensure monies given to banks are disbursed.”

Youths' protest in Ondo cause gridlock on Ore highway, motorists, commuters stranded

Elsewhere in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, youths in Ore, Odigbo council area shunned police warning and trooped out in their numbers to protest the continued scarcity of the naira.

This was 24 hours after the Ondo state police command issued a warning against protests in the state.

According to Vanguard, streams of protesters were littered around the Ore highway as early as 8 am to stage a protest against the CBN policy.

The protesters were heard chanting, “All we are saying, give us new notes, give us petrol.”

Commuters on their way to Lagos, those heading towards the Eastern part and those hoping to do business in the area were held up on the road for several hours.

They vowed not to vacate the road until the Federal Government finds a lasting solution to the fuel and naira scarcity in the country.

Streams of Supporters Storm CBN, Back Emefiele, Buhari Over Naira Redesign Policy

Contrastingly, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has gotten the backing of some concerned Nigerians over the naira redesign policy.

This was made known during a campaign at the CBN headquarters in Abuja on Monday, February 6.

The supporters have urged the CBN not to go back on its deadline while also imploring Nigerians to remain patient as the policy is the best measure to curb vote-buying.

Source: Legit.ng