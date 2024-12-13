A Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) in Nigeria is an essential document often required for job applications, visa processing, and other official purposes. It is proof of your good conduct and criminal-free status. So, how much is a Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria?

A Police Clearance Certificate is an official document issued by Nigerian police. It is open to both Nigerian natives and foreigners who have been in Nigeria for at least 30 days. The certificate is valid for three months and contains information about a person's criminal record in Nigeria.

How much is a Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria?

The application fee for a Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria is around ₦30,000. You can pay the fee online. Before you begin the application process, ensure you meet the following requirements for a Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria.

A government-issued ID such as a National ID card, international passport, voter's card, or driver's license.

Scanned copies of recent passport-sized photographs.

You will need to provide your fingerprints. This can be done electronically or through traditional ink methods at designated centres.

A recent utility bill, bank statement, or any official document showing your current address.

Ensure you can pay the required fee through online banking, credit/debit cards, or other accepted payment methods.

How do you get a Nigeria Police Clearance Certificate online?

The process for applying for a PCC in Nigeria has been streamlined with the introduction of the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) portal. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply online:

1. Go to the official POSSAP portal.

2. Click on "Request a Service."

3. Choose "Individual" and select "Police Character Certificate" from the available options.

4. Fill out the form with your details and click "Proceed."

5. Review your information and submit your request.

6. Make the payment through the platform according to the provided invoice.

7. Book and attend a biometric capture at the nearest police criminal registry, bringing your payment receipt and the confirmation code you received after submitting your application.

8. Your application will be reviewed, processed, and sent to your email once completed.

Can I get a Police Clearance Certificate from a local police station?

You can get a PCC from a local police station in Nigeria. If you do not want to apply online, you can visit the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Lagos or the police headquarters in your local state.

Visit the Nigerian embassy or consulate in your country of residence. Request an application form or download it online. Submit the completed form along with all the necessary documents. Pay the applicable fees. Have your fingerprints taken at the embassy or a local police station.

Important things to note:

The Nigeria Police Force can approve or deny your request based on its guidelines and available resources.

A one-time, non-refundable application fee and processing fee will be required.

All payments must be made exclusively on the POSSAP platform, as per the payment invoice. No extra biometric capturing or certificate issuance charges will be required at any physical location.

Approved requests will take a minimum of 72 hours for processing and issuance.

What is a Police Clearance Certificate?

A Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria is an official document issued by the Nigerian Police to conduct a background check on individuals. The clearance is used to determine whether an applicant has a criminal record.

How do I get a Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria?

You can get your Police Clearance Certificate by applying online through the Police Specialized Services Automation Project portal or by visiting your nearest police station and requesting an application.

How long does it take to get a Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria?

Obtaining a Police Clearance Certificate typically takes between 5-7 days. The police will conduct a background check to ensure you have no criminal record.

How long is the Nigeria Police Clearance Certificate valid?

A Nigeria Police Clearance Certificate is valid for three months from the date of issue. If your information changes or there are other discrepancies, you may need to apply for a new one.

Is BVN required for police clearance in Nigeria?

No, a Bank Verification Number (BVN) is not required for a Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria. Instead, you will need to provide the following documents:

Valid identification.

Passport-size photographs.

Fingerprint impression.

A scanned copy of the data page of your international passport.

People often ask, "How much is a Police Clearance Certificate in Nigeria?" Obtaining a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) in Nigeria will cost you around N30,000. Whether you need the certificate for immigration purposes or other reasons, follow the steps carefully, and you will receive your PCC without any hassle.

