A former governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the CBN redesign policy is actually not working

Fashola who is also the minister of works and housing admitted that a lot of Nigerians are going through pain due to the initiative

The minister added that personally he is affected by the apex bank's decision as he does not have cash

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday, February 7, claimed that he does not have cash.

Fashola made this claim when he spoke with Channels TV on the hardship Nigerians are going through due to the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Fashola said the CBN's naira redesign policy is not working (Photo: @tundefashola)

The former Lagos governor in the interview monitored by Daily Trust said that the CBN's initiative is not working currently.

Speaking on how the policy is affecting him personally, Fashola said:

”The facts that I can talk about on the new policy is that I can see pain. I see people at ATMs. I see people in banks crowded struggling to get their money.

"I take feedback. I don’t have cash, too. I don’t. The policy is not working at this moment. It is causing unintended consequences.”

