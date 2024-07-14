A police inspector, identified as Hussaini Umar was stabbed to death by robbers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja

According to a police official, the robbers dumped the body of the policeman around a bridge, near the NNPC Junction in Kubwa

A police convoy conveyed his remains for burial in his home town of Zaria, Kaduna state on Saturday morning, July 13

FCT, Abuja - Suspected members of a ‘one chance’ syndicate have killed a serving police inspector, identified as Hussaini Umar in the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened after the police officer boarded the gang’s vehicle from Maitama Junction to his home in the Dei-Dei community on Friday night, July 12.

A police convoy conveyed his remains to Zaria for burial on Saturday, July 13 Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The deceased was reportedly attached to the Force Intelligence Bureau (FID).

As reported by Daily Trust, a police official who didn’t disclose his name, said Umar was stabbed to death by the robbers.

He added that the criminals dumped the body of the policeman around a bridge, near the NNPC Junction in Kubwa.

According to the source, another vehicle ran over him, before some motorists alerted the police patrol team, stationed around the junction. The motorists took him to the Kubwa General Hospital.

A police convoy conveyed his remains, and headed for his home town of Zaria, Kaduna state for burial on Saturday morning, July 13.

A police source added that the victim has been living in Dei-Dei for a while, and recently relocated his family to join him.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, promised to inquire about the tragic incident.

