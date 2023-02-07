The PDP has been accused of working secretly to undermine Nigeria's democracy in the coming general election

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who made the claim also alleged that Atiku Abubakar is one of the politicians working with the CBN through the naira redesign policy

The Kano governor noted that these politicians are the June 12 elements who are regrouping ahead of the 2023 polls

Kano - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has alleged that some political parties are working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to undermine the country's democracy using the crisis caused by the naira redesign policy.

According to Ganduje, some persons he described as June 12 elements are regrouping ahead of the coming elections, Channels TV reports.

The Kano governor specifically named the Peoples Democratic Party as the spearhead of what he called an unfeasible cash policy that is affecting the masses.

In a statement released by the state's commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, Ganduje claimed that the CBN and supporters are being rigid in the implementation of the “harsh and insensitive” cash policy.

In his view, the fact that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are in support of the CBN's initiative shows that they are involved in the plot to work against democratic processes.

For Ganduje, the insistence by the CBN on the implementation of the policy amid the absence of necessary technological infrastructure is a bad omen, adding that this can work against the coming general elections.

