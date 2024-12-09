Cobras slithered in through the compound of Hadiza Isma El-Rufai's house on Sunday, December 8

Hadiza is a writer and one of the wives of the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Legit.ng reports that all cobras are venomous, and most are capable of producing a hood when threatened

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A video showed a cobra in the residence of Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife to the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

In the 18-second clip posted on the former first lady's verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday evening, December 8, some individuals could be seen filming the snake. The clip has been watched by more than half a million people.

Snakes get into the home of Hadiza Isma-El-Rifai, a wife of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Photos credit: @hadizel

Providing an update on Monday, December 9, Hadiza said a baby reptile was also discovered, adding that a snake catcher's efforts to capture the father snake ended in futility.

She tweeted:

"We found a baby snake too. The cobra that was caught was female. The snake catcher searched and searched, but the father of the baby could not be found.

"Conclusion: Male snakes are like (some) male humans. Bobo just slithered away after doing the deed."

Watch the video below:

Snake at El-Rufai's wife's house: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians have shared their thoughts following the discovery of snakes at Hadiza El-Rufai's house.

Legit.ng captures some X comments below:

@reeal_SAM wrote:

"Stay safe, Hajia. No weapon fashion against u'll prosper. Somebody could have been bitten. But, hey, moving on, always engage d services of snake charmers/catchers to occasionally check the lungu-lungus in d house to remove reptiles. Next time it can be alligator or crocodile."

@BashirAddah commented:

"This could be from the village."

@IdrisAOni1 said:

"Subhanallah. Hajia, be safe, please. May Allah protect you and your household. Amin."

El Rufai’s wife corrects Sani's grammar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hadiza openly corrected a former Senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, over his recent statement.

Sani had opined that President Tinubu’s foreign trips have a way of affecting taxes and prices of commodities. Reacting, Hadiza, who is known for correcting bad English on X, spotted the post and corrected the former lawmaker.

