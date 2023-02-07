The minister of works and housing has revealed that he did not promise the ruling party will fix power in just six months

Babatunde Fashola made this assertion while reacting to a viral report that made rounds on the internet that the APC would solve Nigeria's power challenges said, it was a lie he allowed

The minister who denied making the promise noted that the tone of his response during the 2015 election, was different from his personality

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has denied promising that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will fix power supply issues within six months.

Recall that several reports claimed that the minister promised in the lead-up to the 2015 election that if voted in, the APC would solve Nigeria’s power challenge.

Fashola speaks on APC campaign promise during the 2015 general election. Photo credit: Babatunde Raji Fashola

The reports went further to claim that Fashola urged Nigerians to “stone” him if the promise was not kept.

Fashola clears the air

But the minister has denied making such a statement, describing it as a “lie that I allowed”.

“One of the things that were said about me was that I said we would electrify Nigeria in six months,” Fashola said during a Channels Television’s election show The 2023 Verdict on Monday, February 6th.

“It was a lie that I allowed to run until the day I asked my media men to play the tape back and since then that lie has gone.”

The minister said he could not have made the comment since the tone did not align with his personality.

“I know that in the way I speak, I don’t use words like stone. I am not even a violent person. Stone is violence. I don’t use those kinds of words. They are not part of my vocabulary,” he added.

