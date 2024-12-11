The international future of Arsenal youngster Andre Harriman-Annous is one that many countries are keeping a close watch on

The mercurial attacker is eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the Ghanaian national team, and the Three Lions of England

The dynamic 17-year-old forward has hinted at which country he is looking to represent in a recent interview

Nigeria, Ghana, or the England national team—what country will he represent? This question has often been asked of Andre Harriman-Annous whenever he speaks to the media.

The 17-year-old forward, who continues to impress with his performances at the North London club, has left many at Arsenal in awe of his immense talent.

Andre Harriman-Annous during the FA Youth Cup 3rd round between Hertford Town FC U18 and Arsenal U18 at Hertingfordbury Park. Image: David Price

Source: Getty Images

Much like fellow youth prodigy Ethan Nwaneri, Harriman-Annous is widely regarded as one of the most promising players to come out of Arsenal's youth ranks in recent years.

However, the young striker faces a difficult decision about where to pledge his international allegiance.

Born in England, he is eligible to represent the country, but he also holds ties to Nigeria and Ghana through his parents.

Despite speculation suggesting he might choose England, Harriman-Annous recently made a subtle yet telling comment in an interview that seems to rule out representing England in the near future, leaving his international future still uncertain.

Harriman-Annous speaks on representing Nigeria

In an interview with The Sports After Party Podcast, the young forward offered a subtle yet intriguing response regarding his international future.

"I haven’t decided yet. I haven’t been called up either. I can’t lie, at the moment, at the youth level, you can play for whichever country you like; it doesn’t really matter," he said.

He continued, "I haven’t really thought about the senior team yet, but I feel like so many people assume it’s England. The opportunities in England aren’t the same as those in Nigeria or Ghana."

"If more people chose to play for countries like Nigeria or Ghana, the teams would actually be really strong," Harriman-Annous added.

He emphasised that it doesn’t make sense for players to commit to England if there’s no clear pathway to the senior squad, citing Arsenal academy graduate Eddie Nketiah as an example.

"When you look at Nketiah, he was one of the top U21 goalscorers for England when he was at Arsenal, yet he’s not in the first team.

So, what’s the point of being called up for England if you’re just going to stay in the U21s or U19s?" he explained.

"The most important thing is to actually play consistently for your country, whether it’s Nigeria, Ghana, or England."

Should Harriman-Annous opt to represent Nigeria, he would join a list of players, including Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman, who chose Nigeria over England.

Captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has issued a rallying call to players with Nigerian roots, encouraging them to opt for the Super Eagles.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Harriman-Annous has accumulated 11 goal involvements in 14 appearances for Arsenal U18 during the 2024/25 season.

Serie A star speaks on representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Serie A defender, Kingsley Ehizibue, has spoken about representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Udinese star also has roots tracing to the Netherlands. However, Ehizibue is yet to receive a call-up from either of the two nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng