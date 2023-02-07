The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri, has posited that the naira redesign policy of the CBN is the handwork of the Holy Ghost fire

Diri maintained that though he is not in support of the suffering that Nigerians are going through, said Holy Ghost fire has used the policy to attack politicians who have prepared bullion vans to buy votes

The governor then urged the CBN to make the new currency available to people to relieve many Nigerians from suffering

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kaduna, Kaduna - Douye Diri, the Bayelsa state governor, has alleged that some politicians who have prepared bullion vans to buy votes in the 2023 election have been attacked by the Holy Ghost fire with the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governor made the revelation on Monday, February 6, during the flag-off for Sunday Katung's senatorial campaign for the Kaduna south in Zonkwa, the headquarters of Zangon Kataf local government area, The Cable reported.

Governor Diri said the naira redesign policy is a work of holy ghost fire against some politicians Photo Credit: Douye Diri

Source: Twitter

Diri posited that he was not in support of the suffering that Nigerians are going through because of the new monetary policy, he maintained that he is optimistic that the policy will change the attitude of Nigerians.

Latest about PDP, Douye Diri, Naira redesign, CBN, naira scarcity, 2023 election, Holy Ghost fire

He then urged the apex bank to make the new currency available for the people rather than make the common man suffer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His statement reads in part:

“We have to reset this country. The way the country is going is not about religion and ethnicity. It is about few people who have taken the wealth of this country to themselves."

Diri query why some politicians are lamenting about the policy when all that the CBN is saying is that someone that is not working should not have money in the bullion vans.

Tension looms as statistics that will work against Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi, favours Tinubu emerges, see video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has expressed confidence that Bola Tinubu of the APC will win the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed that Tinubu will defeat PDP's Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party's Peter Obi and NNPP's Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Fashola explained that both Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi were one when APC defeated PDP in 2019, asking how any of them will defeat the ruling party after being divided into 3.

Source: Legit.ng