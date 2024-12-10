A hardworking Nigerian lady bought a car for herself after her business blossomed greatly, and she came online to rejoice

The lady has shared photos of the car on her TikTok handle and also told people how much she bought the ride

According to the lady who deals in skincare solutions, the fairly used Toyota Corolla car cost her N14.5 million

A Nigerian lady who is a businesswoman has successfully become a car owner.

The lady bought herself a fairly used Toyota Corolla car, and she came online to celebrate.

The lady bought a Toyota Corolla worth N14.5 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@your_skin_solution.

Source: TikTok

In a post on TikTok, the lady, @your_skin_solution, said it was her business that helped her become a car owner.

According to the invoice she posted on TikTok, she bought the car at the cost of N14.5 million.

She posted photos of the car, and many of her followers congratulated her. The lady said:

"God did. God has been so good to my business this year and next year. We will work harder for my actual dream car. I got my first car on June 10, 2024."

Reactions as lady buys car for herself

@BossTina said:

"I tap for myself next year."

@weezeemoney123 said:

"Abeg who write 1 for front of that 4,500,00?"

@James Harry said:

"14 what? How much be Venza?"

@Unbothered said:

"Congratulations…… I’ll Testify like this 2025."

@SOG said:

"Nah my first time see girl post this kind thing… you no go like send aza? For fuel?"

@kingsportwears said:

"For all of you shouting olosho, if doing olosho can buy that car many of your sisters and girlfriends for don buy car …. Congratulations girl…"

@Mjay_Nature said:

"This country life Don expire imagine corolla dey sell for almost 15m."

@olamummy934 said:

"Seeing a lady joining this challenge. I'm so happy for you."

Lady takes good care of her car

A Nigerian lady said she started caring for her car after hearing how much it is currently sold.

The lady said the car currently costs a lot of money, unlike before when it was cheap.

She was seen carefully cleaning her car to keep it beautiful and glowing.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng