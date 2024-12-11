A young lady who enrolled in a university to study biochemistry and quit after four weeks has opened up about what happened

From her first week of lectures, the lady said it dawned on her that the course was actually not for her

She shared what she would do in 2025 and advised people against reading courses they have no passion for

A month after quitting her university education, a lady who was admitted to study biochemistry narrated why she dropped out.

The young lady, Omeyi, who resides in London, said she started contemplating leaving after her first week at the university.

Omeyi said she realised she couldn't study the course. Photo Credit: @lifeofmey

Why Omeyi actually quit university

Omeyi, in a TikTok video, said she just quit after realising she was not connecting with the course.

While noting that she would be starting a different university and a different course in 2025, Omeyi is still undecided about what she will study.

Omeyi said she was interested in biochemistry while applying to the university, but a different reality hit her during lectures.

"...After my second week of lectures, actually, from like the first week of lectures, I was like, this course is not for me.

"I started contemplating leaving. I posted a TikTok talking about wanting to leave. It's now been a month since I got back home. So, yeah, I decided to just leave. And I'd be going back to a different uni next year to study a different course, which I am not yet sure what that course is.

"I tried kind of, I wasn't connecting with like the content like at all. I had no reason to study biochemistry. I convinced myself when I was applying that I wanted to and I was interested in it. When I actually got to lectures and sitting down and doing the work, I was like, I am not interested in any of these. Like, I can't do this for three to four years..."

Omeyi advised people not to study what they were not passionate about, saying it could lead to their grades suffering or them getting disinterested like her.

In the comment section, she further revealed:

"There was no course in my uni that I liked. And it was too late to transfer to a different uni for most. I just wanted to take time out to decide properly instead of diving into something else."

Watch her video below:

University dropout's story sparks comments

《God's_Favourite♡Tito 》said:

"Medical biology is close to medicine and the first year module entails anatomy and physiology, can look into it."

RARAKITTYS said:

"Me for biomed, I tried it TWICE, I’ve finally permanently dropped out and I’ve now reapplied for a different uni next year studying a course I actually like. The course was NOTHING how I had expected."

loptops said:

"If u not into the subject fine. But u can't really know if uni is for u after the 2nd week. it is overwhelming in those weeks. Time flies, u are adjusting. after a semester if u feel the same, decide."

🌷Nicki✨💖 said:

"Why didn’t you just transfer courses? Won’t you have to pay back the first year loan bc you didn’t finish the year."

lilpinetreesss said:

"Girl don’t be afraid to take longer. I took 3 gap years, worked in the film industry & travelled.. now I’m studying linguistics & politics & I’m really enjoying it."

