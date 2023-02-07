An Enugu-based constitutional lawyer, Barrister Paulinus Chimaeze has said that, but for the timely intervention of some prudent members of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have been disqualified from the presidential elections or even sent to prison.

Responding to an online interview with our reporter, Chimaeze stated that the attempt of a former president of the Senate, Ken Nnamani to introduce masquerades to the presidential campaigns of the APC in Enugu would have meant automatic disqualification of the party and its candidate from the presidential race.

Quoting from the new Electoral Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the lawyer stated that it was mischievous for anyone to bring a masquerade to the rally, arguing that this is a clear contravention of the Electoral Act.

His words: "The Electoral Act in Section 92 (4) says

"Masquerades shall not be employed or used by any political party, aspirant or candidate during political campaigns or for any other political purpose."

He continued "Ordinarily, this is a very serious offense in the Act. So, if youths of the party hadn't stopped the masquerade that was brought to the airport from going to the rally, maybe Tinubu could have faced sanctions.

"Sadly, a man as versed in politics as Senator Ken Nnamani cannot say he didn't know what his action entails for the party. Did he do it deliberately? That question is left for you to judge.

Speaking further, the legal luminary stated that political parties should not handle issues of anti-party activities and other offenses with kid's gloves, since it is becoming a norm for politicians in Enugu State to engage in anti-party.

Also speaking on the matter, a political stakeholder in Enugu who preferred anonymity told our reporter that although Nnamani is an APC leader, his loyalty rests with the PDP presidential candidate, who it is alleged, is his benefactor and very good friend.

He said "Senator Ken Nnamani if you remember, is the main person who led the war against former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term bid. As the Senate president, he was acting the script of his boss, the then Vice President, Atiku.

"There is a rumour that he is working for Atiku as his benefactor and the chief financier of his political activities. Sir Emeka Offor is the one bankrolling the campaign for Atiku in the South East and so, may hae co-opted Ken to use that masquerade trick to set Asiwaju up", he revealed.

