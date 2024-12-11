A Nigerian woman who was accused of using juju on her Oyinbo lover has shaded her critics in a video

Jumping on a couple’s trend on TikTok, the woman and her man flaunted her ring to critics in a viral video

Many who came across the video shared their opinions on the woman’s relationship with the man

A Nigerian woman shared one of the comments she received from people on TikTok.

She was accused of using juju on her oyinbo lover and decided to respond to the critics.

Lady shows off her oyinbo lover. Photo: @queenjay_11

Source: TikTok

Jumping on a viral trend on TikTok, the woman and her man threw shade at their critics.

In the video shared by @queenjay_11, the woman and her Oyinbo lover flaunted their rings at their critics.

She captioned the video:

“She used juju on him to give her ring because no real love on TikTok.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman and her Oyinbo lover flaunt their rings

Many who came across the video shared their opinions on the woman’s relationship with the man.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@weddings_by_design said:

“I found mine on tiktok also and it's the best relationship of my life..congratulations my sister.”

@DeeOneWonder said:

“This is the dream of every TikTok woman.”

@Anti Islam said:

“you sef Don see one grandpa follow.”

@ugegbeoyiboeze5 said:

“How una take dey get Oyibo man bikonu help a sister.”

@joybooster said:

“abeg nor blind my eyes oo. shuoo”

@olaife said:

“na lie no juju build love jare.”

@Jedi Clozet said:

“This is just the beginning… this sound go collect.”

@didi elo 24 said:

“I tap into your blessing.”

