Senator Shehu Sani has once again given his opinion about the corridors of power (Aso Villa) in a very cryptic social media post.

The ex-lawmaker took to his official Twitter handle to question why it was difficult for politicians at the helm of affairs to mention the names of the cabals at the state house.

Senator Shehu Sani in what seems like humour called out President Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina and suspected him as a member of the cabal. Photo: Shehu Sani

As sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 5, Senator Sani's tweet reads:

"The Cabal are so powerful that nobody has the courage to mention their names. I don’t know if my Bro. Femi Adeshina is in Division 2 Cabal."

The term cabal has become a regular phrase in Nigeria's politics as many believe these unseen sets of individuals control the corridors of power and even make decisions for the presidency.

Most recently, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state accused the cabal of plotting to sabotage the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the bannerman for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

He stated that presidential aspirants who were aggrieved because they lost to the former Lagos state governor at the primary election were behind the advent of the crisis surrounding the party and the presidential campaign of Tinubu.

Similarly, Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the APC also concurred with the submissions of Governor El-Rufai that some forces were behind the scarcity of the new naira notes and the ongoing crisis in the APC.

However, it is still yet to be known who leads or constitutes the faceless cabal as no one has come out to reveal the identities of the alleged cabal at the States House in Abuja.

