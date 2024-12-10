The Federal Government has resolved the issue surrounding the delay of November 2024 salaries to civil servants

The Nigerian government commenced the payment of the delayed November 2024 salaries on Monday, December 9

It was gathered that the delayed salary was a result of the ongoing migration from the IPPIS to the GIFMIS

FCT, Abuja - Civil servants jubilate as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government commenced the payment of the delayed November 2024 salaries.

The salary delay also affected Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the federal government after losing access to their funds for various programs and projects.

A senior director in the Federal Ministry of Defence confirmed the payment of November salary Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by The Punch, the delay was due to the ongoing migration from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System.

The salary delay amid rising inflation and increasing hardship caused significant distress among civil servants.

FG begins payment of delayed November salaries

A senior director in the Federal Ministry of Defence, confirming the payment of November salary on Monday, December 9.

“The salary came in this morning after quite a number of days. Some of us were contemplating staying home because the delay had become too much.”

A government school teacher also confirmed receiving her November salary on Monday, December 9.

“I can confirm that my salary came in on Monday morning around 11 am. It took restraint on my part not to go borrow money, as we’re already in the second week of December. The government should always consider its workers in times like this.”

Kwara explains reason for salary delay for November

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara State Ministry of Finance clarified that some workers have not received their November salaries due to incomplete registration with the Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA).

The government had set a six-month window for this registration, and workers are now urged to resolve pending issues by visiting KWSRRA offices.

The disbursement of salaries in the state has begun, with the process being completed in batches to ensure accurate data entry and payroll integrity.

