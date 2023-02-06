Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has once again hit out at the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the incessant scarcity of the naira notes.

The former minister of aviation has been an ardent critic of the CBN boss since the advent of the redesigning of the naira note.

Fani-Kayode was questioned by Nigerians to mention the names of the cabal backing CBN boss, Godwin Emefiele. Photo: @realFFK

In a previous comment, Fani Kayode accused the CBN boss of being used as a puppet to jeopardise the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling party's flagbearer, APC.

In his recent tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, February 6, the APC chieftain once again described Emefiele as a puppet and a tool used to perpetrate evil to frustrate the peaceful activities of the Nigerian people.

Fani-Kayode's tweet reads:

"Emefiele does not have the balls to do what he is doing on his own. He is wearing someone else's balls to do it.

"He is nothing but a pawn, poddle & pimp. The sadists that are using him whose balls he is wearing are the greater evil & we WILL blow them apart & rock their world."

Netizens react to FFK's rant

Some Nigerians took to the comment section to lambast Fani-Kayode for attacking the CBN governor.

@LivinTroller said:

"Sorry me Femi but Emefiele is doing what is right and I’ll list you 3 good reasons. The only fault he has is the time frame.

"1. This new naira will cut down corruption. 2. It will help the country grow very quickly monetary-wise. 3. Think about all these I wrote."

Emmanuel Chijioke said:

"Sir, kindly mention the names of those people backing the CBN Governor. Nigerians need to know who they are. As a brave man, do us that favour sir."

@MaaziEzeoke:

"And you do not have the balls to mention those whose ball he is wearing, or is your ball too small to mention the ball Emefiele is wearing?"

