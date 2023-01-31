APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned strongly the personality of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of New Media for the APC presidential campaign council, has slammed Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a post sighted by Legit.ng and shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, January 31st, Fani-Kayode described Emefiele as an enemy of democracy.

Fani-Kayode blasts Emefiele over the scarcity of new naira notes, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Why Emefiele should be caged? FFK as he is fondly called gives strong reason

The former minister of aviation alleged that Emefiele has no plans to release enough new naira notes any time soon.

He further claimed that the actions of the CBN governor are to starve Nigerians of cash and drive them to rage out of frustration.

Fani-Kayode wrote on Facebook:

"The policy of cancelling old notes must be totally cancelled until AFTER the election and then done lawfully.

"He wants to cause a crisis, provoke a people's uprising, derail our democracy and pave the way for an ING.

"He has NO plans to release enough new naira notes any time soon.

"He wants to STARVE the people of cash and drive them to rage out of frustration.

"This is not about politics but about stoking up protest and revolution. This is subversion and destablisation.

"He must be stopped and caged!

(FFK)

Source: Legit.ng