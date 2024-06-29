A suicide attack at a wedding in Gwoza, Borno state, killed multiple people and injured several others on Saturday, June 29

Details are still emerging, but it remains unclear whether the attack involved a bomb blast or suicide bombers

Soldiers have reportedly taken control of the streets following the tragic incident

Gwoza, Borno state - A suicide attack at a wedding in Gwoza, Borno state, allegedly killed multiple people and injured several others.

The attack occurred on Saturday, June 29, in the town of Gwoza, with wedding guests among the victims.

A suicide attack at a wedding in Gwoza, Borno state, allegedly killed multiple people and injured several others.

Source: Original

Details of the incident are still emerging. Legit.ng notes that while suicide attacks were once common in Borno during the insurgency, security forces have largely contained the situation in recent times.

Borno wedding attack: Source speaks

Daily Trust cited a security source as saying it was unclear whether the attack was a bomb blast or involved suicide bombers.

“We had twin blasts today; the first occurred around Hausari and the second around Mararaba area where people sell bicycles and items,” the source was quoted as saying.

Soldiers have reportedly taken control of the streets in Gwoza following the attack.

Boko Haram terrorists kidnap judge and family in Borno

In another report, Boko Haram insurgents abducted Justice Haruna Mshelia, a high court judge serving in Borno state, alongside his wife, driver, and orderly.

The abduction took place on Monday afternoon along the Buratai-Buni-Gari road as Justice Mshelia was en route to Maiduguri, where he serves at the Borno state high court.

Witnesses reported that armed men ambushed the judge’s vehicle, emerging suddenly from the surrounding bushland and setting up a roadblock.

Adeboye speaks on Boko Haram leaders claiming to be Muslims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said Boko Haram leaders claiming to be Muslims does not make every Muslim a terrorist.

Adeboye also said the fact that an Islamic cleric said the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, should be killed does not make every Muslim a murderer.

He stated this during his sermon and anointing service at the monthly Holy Ghost service, with the theme “Shielded by Fire” at The Redemption City of God on Friday, April 5.

Source: Legit.ng