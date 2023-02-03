The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has been greeted with another backlash

Emefiele has been under serious criticism for implementing the new naira redesign and was recently lambasted by APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode

In a three-paragraph tweet, Fani-Kayode reign curses on the CBN governor and accusing him of inflicting hardship on Nigerians

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Femi Fani-Kayode has hit out at the Central Bank of Nigeria's governor, Godwin Emefiele over the redesigning of the Naira notes and the scarcity of the currency nationwide.

The former minister of aviation went on a rampage on social media on Friday, February 3 aiming shots at the CBN governor and his accomplices.

Fani-Kayode over the past few days have been critical about the CBN and its new policy in redesigning the naira. Photo: @realFFK

As sighted by Legit.ng, his tweet reads:

"History & posterity will punish Godwin Emefiele & those behind this orchestrated mess & conspiracy.

"Those that sent them on this errand of destruction will also be judged.

"Their scorched earth policy to thwart the will of the people & derail the election WILL have consequences."

Fani-Kayode who is known to be very vocal recently hit out at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar for supporting the new CBN Naira redesign policy.

As reported by Legit.ng he accused the party of already having a mastermind plan to rig the election and inducing voters through electronic means of payment to voters to vote for their party.

In a recent interview with Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television, Fani-Kayode agreed to the assertions of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state that there are some persons in the Presidential Villa who do not want Bola Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode further linked this development to the new CBN policy which he claimed was an attack on the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the presidential election coming up in less than four weeks.

