Former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has denied the claim that he was planning to sue the IGP

Oyinlola was said to be planning to sue the police boss over his refusal to publish details of his investigation on MTN Nigeria's role in his removal

The PDP chieftain said he had since moved on from the matter that happened 10 years ago, adding that he has no plan to revisit the case

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the former governor of Osun state, has denied the report that he threatened to file a suit against the Inspector General of Police over his refusal to publish the role of the media giant, MTN Nigeria, in his removal from office.

The former governor disclosed that he has moved on and has no intention to drag anyone to court on an issue that is over 10 years now, Tribune reported.

According to Oyinlola, any statement or other document relating to the dead issue has not had his endorsement or approval.

he then urged the public to disregard the report that claimed that he was planning legal action against the IGP, adding that it is fake news.

Oyinlola is a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former national secretary of the party.

He was a 2 term-elected governor of Osun state, in 2003 and 2007 but his re-election was nullified in November 2010.

During the hearing that led to his removal from office, it was alleged that the recording of communication between the judge and some opposition lawyers.

The record with the MTN was said to be strong evidence to prove that his nullification should not have had any ground.

