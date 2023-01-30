The senator representing Enugu East and former governor of the state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has spoken up on his support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

According to Nnamani, the PDP did not respect its own constitution that recognise the rotation of key positions between the south and the north in the party

Nnamani, who was recently suspended from the PDP, has earlier described Tinubu of the APC as a great administrator

Enugu - Chimaroke Nnamani, the embattled senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed why he decided to support the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, the presidential presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnamani said he dumped the PDP because the umbrella party breached its constitution and subverted the principle of power rotation, Premium Times reported.

The senator disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, January 29, in Abuja, the Nigeria capital.

The former governor of Enugu was recently suspended by the PDP over alleged anti-party activities.

He has never hidden his support for Tinubu, he has described the former governor of Lagos state as a great administrator.

According to the senator, the PDP constitution stated that key political offices should be rotated between the south and the north for equity, justice and fairness.

The statement reads in part:

”Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity , justice and fairness.

