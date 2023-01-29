Chief Olutayo Soyode, a stalwart of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria is marking his 80th birthday today

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Olutayo Soyode on his 80th birthday, January 29.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina and seen by Legit.ng, the president described Chief Soyode as a worthy patriot and man of honour with strong commitment to family values, education and Nigeria's socio-economic development.

President Buhari acknowledged the contributions of Chief Soyode to national development including in his role as a trained marine engineer and also in politics.

Buhari noted that Soyode, who was a follower of the late Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, has showed exemplary leadership qualities as a public intellectual and someone who is very passionate about education, people and giving back to his community and nation.

The president also prayed for God’s continued guidance and good health for him.

Soyode is a stalwart of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos state, where he is a member of the presidential campaign council.

He was a member of the Unity Party of Nigeria, founded by Chief Awolowo, who was his father-in-law, during the Second Republic.

Chief Soyode, who was an active follower of the late Premier of the Western Region, has showed exemplary leadership qualities as a public intellectual and someone who is very passionate about education, people and giving back to his community and nation.

He is also the father-in law of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

