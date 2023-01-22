The Not Too Young to Run bill signed by President Muhammadu Buhari has presented an opportunity for Nigerian youths to contest for political offices

One of such youths is Abba Ganduje, who holds a Master of Communications Management from Buckinghamshire New University, United Kingdom

Abba, son of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, says his ambition is motivated by a genuine interest to serve

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for the Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado and Tofa federal constituency in Kano state, Abba Umar Ganduje, says effective representation of his constituency will be his priority if elected.

Ganduje, an Electrical Engineering graduate of American University of Sharjah, UAE, also promised to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituents if they entrust him with the mandate to lead them.

Ganduje, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers says he is not going to the House of Reps to be a bench warmer. Photo credit: @AbbaGanduje

Source: Twitter

If elected, Ganduje will take over from Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, who is serving the federal constituency for the fourth term at the green chambers.

Speaking on his chances, Ganduje noted that with vast expertise in telecommunications sector in Nigera and abroad, his experiences both in private and public sector will help to lift humanity and in the course of his assignment as a federal lawmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He made the comments at a brief interactive session with journalists including a Legit.ng reporter on Sunday, January 22 in Abuja.

He further stated that his well-articulated programmes will be tailored to address the deprivations that the people of Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gadu constituency had suffered over the years under the incumbent lawmaker.

His words:

“I wish to say this is not just the usual deceptive campaign theatrics of politicians. This is not also to engage in unfulfilled promises at every election season like this.

“I intend to serve through effective and efficient representation and by bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/RiminGadu constituency.

“Getting to the National Assembly on my people's mandate by God’s grace, my programmes will come through the promotion of legislation that will address our peculiar needs and through direct personal interventions to support the great people of my constituency.

“The people of my constituency are yearning for a change and they have assured me of their support to bring about the needed change that will usher in quality representation and development.”

He added that he is confident of victory, due to his consistent engagement with voters in his constituency.

He said:

“For me, I will be an active member of the House who would not be there to warm seat, remain a spectator but an effective member whose impact would be felt by the people of my constituency, state and the nation in general.”

2023 elections: Huge number of registered young voters in Nigeria remarkable, says Wilson

On his part, Damon Wilson, president and chief executive officer of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), says Nigeria's large number of registered young voters ahead of the forthcoming general elections is remarkable.

Wilson made the comment while chatting with a Legit.ng reporter and other journalists on the sidelines of a meeting he held with pro-democracy activists, civil society leaders, and other partners in Abuja on Wednesday, January 18.

He added that the fact the forthcoming presidential election is unpredictable makes it even more exciting.

2023: UN, ECOWAS caution Nigeria against election violence

In a related development, the United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States on Tuesday, January 17, warned Nigeria against violence in this year’s general elections.

They gave the warning in Jos, Plateau state, at a mediation training and interactive engagement with some stakeholders.

The international organisations also stated that Nigeria can't afford any crisis because it would also affect the West African region.

Source: Legit.ng