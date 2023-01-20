VP Yemi Osinbajo has stated that a segment of the Nigerian public have the wherewithal to change the trajectory of the country

Referring to the privileged class in the society, the vice president said if they are determined, they can force positive changes in the society

The vice president also noted that northern Nigeria have a lot to offer the country while receiving a group from the region

Aso Rock - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has said Nigerian elites from political, religious to business leaders, all good people and individuals with a vision must come together to make a great difference for Nigeria.

This was the central message Osinbajo delivered in separate meetings today at the Presidential Villa first with the new Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, the Most Revd. Michael Akinwale and the leadership of the Northern Reawakening Forum led by Hon. Mohammed Kumalia.

Archbishop Akinwale interacting with VP Osinbajo during the visit. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

A statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted the vice president as saying:

“The elite (religious, political, business) in this country have the same hopes and aspirations. But it is to this elite that the future of this country has been entrusted. It is what this elite does that will make a difference in the lives of the rest of the nation.

“I think that the church has a great responsibility indeed. Christ said that we are the salt of the earth, the light of the world.

“The first point of call is how the faith itself responds to the problems of the country. How does Christianity, how does the gospel respond to the problems of the society?

“Once the religious elite accept that people can do whatever they like, enrich themselves in whatever way they wish, then it becomes the culture of society and everybody accepts it as such.”

He thanked the Methodist Church for its prayers for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

Osinbajo prayed that the Archbishop’s tenure will be of tremendous benefit to the people of Abuja and the country at large.

In the meeting with the leadership of the Northern Reawakening Forum, the VP while affirming his belief in the development of Northern Nigeria said:

“We have sound people in every state. People who are as brilliant as anybody anywhere in the world.

“We have also seen the necessity of building a safe, secure and economically inclusive northern Nigeria and Nigeria and how that needs to happen. The last few years have shown us that this country is not just about north and south.

“It is about good people, individuals across this country who have a vision for this country. And that like minds across regions, across states must come together to do something about our country.

“We have been able to demonstrate time and time again that this country must benefit from all its talents and from its diversity. What this country needs is like minds across faith and states who have the vision of seeing that this country works.”

The forum is made up of professionals, politics and business people from the north.

Values of hardwork, honesty, integrity, determine fate of nations, says Osinbajo

Recall that VP Osinbajo recently said Nigeria can produce the highest quality individuals to run the most efficient governments and private institutions and also imbibe a national ethic of hardwork, honesty, integrity, trustworthiness, among others.

Osinbajo made the comment in Abeokuta, Ogun state while delivering the Centenary Lecture of Baptist Boys’ High School.

He stated that an ethical revolution is necessary to fast-track the country's development towards becoming a great nation indeed.

