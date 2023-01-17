VP Osinbajo has reiterated his stance that Nigerians must imbibe a national ethic of hardwork and integrity

The vice president noted that such values will fast-track the country's development towards becoming a great nation

VP Osinbajo also urged religious leaders to shun individuals with questionable wealth in the society

Abeokuta - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria can produce the highest quality individuals to run the most efficient governments and private institutions and also imbibe a national ethic of hardwork, honesty, integrity, trustworthiness, among others.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice president, Osinbajo made the comment in Abeokuta, Ogun state while delivering the Centenary Lecture of Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS).

VP Osinbajo and other dignitaries at the event in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Speaking on the topic "Values: the difference between success and failure," Osinbajo urged that an ethical revolution is necessary to fast-track the country's development towards becoming a great nation indeed.

He said:

''It is what is taught and learned that shapes the character of individuals and nations. But it is not just teaching, governments must lead this ethical revolution, by rewarding ethical behaviour and ensuring speedy punishment for misconduct.

"The religious elite must reinforce the ethical direction agreed by showing that wealth, and influence are built by hardwork, diligence and the deferment of gratification and not just by miracles.

''The religious elite must also reject and ostracize public officers and persons whose wealth cannot be explained or is clearly from shady or suspicious sources.

''Every modern society has had to deal with corruption, and enthrone minimum ethical standards to succeed, we must do the same."

The vice president, referencing the earlier section of the ceremony where the Commemorative Centennial Obelisk with the names of the distinguished centennials inscribed upon it was unveiled, observed that those values are what makes individuals, institutions and nations great.

He said:

''The difference between men and women who attain significance and those who do not is values. So, it is also the case that the difference between successful societies or countries and failed or failing countries is values.''

Prof. Osinbajo also highlighted the 'incredible legacy' of BBHS in producing alumni that have gone on to attain national and international renown in academia, the professions, business, politics, and civil society. He narrated stories of four of such alumni emphasising their strong values.

They are the first premier of the then Western Region, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo; former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Chief MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 election; and one-time Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN.

Speaking further, Prof. Osinbajo noted that the successes of these four BBHS old boys who attained significance and greatness was not based on talent, or opportunity.

He noted:

"They all worked hard, but they showed courage, and integrity, they fought for what they believed in and in three of the four cases were unjustly jailed for their beliefs or for reasons of their views or positions being considered threats to the authorities of the day."

