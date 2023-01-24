The Central Bank of Nigeria has rolled out some conditions for its cash swap programme

The bank said money agents or PoS operators in Lagos and Abuja are excluded from participating in the programme

Also, the CBN named five banks in Nigeria to participate in the scheme

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has named about five money deposit banks to participate in its cash swap initiative.

The development comes as the deadline for the expiration of old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes as legal tender approaches.

Lagos and Abuja PoS operators left out of cash swap programme

The information was contained in an FAQ document released by the CBN on Monday, January 23, 2023, where the it detailed procedure for the cash swap programme.

The banks chosen for the initiative include Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First City Monument Bank, First Bank and United Bank for Africa.

Also, CBN barred PoS operators in Lagos and Abuja from participating in the programme.

According to the directive by CBN, not all agents can participate, saying this is open only for selected agents profiled by super agents or Mobile Money Operators (MMO), banks and sent to the CBN and participating banks.

Also, the bank said selected agents in all the states in Nigeria, excluding Lagos and Abuja, can participate in the programme.

It was learnt that PoS operators are barred from using the new notes for other transactions, just for the scheme.

The Punch reported that the document said agents can obtain the new notes from the selected banks but they must have accounts with the banks and their super agents must have pre-registered the operator with the bank where they have accounts.

Criteria for agents to participate

Each agent’s name, Bank Verification Number (BVN) and operator’s name are needed before the new notes are issued, adding that the bank should also verify the agent’s picture and fingerprint.

Agents also must have completed the KYC levels for the operator which includes name, phone number, bank, account number and amount.

The document also stated that there is no limit to the amount a customer can deposit but restricts withdrawals to N10,000 per customer under the cash swap scheme.

The apex bank asked agents to open a bank account or wallet for customers who have bank accounts.

