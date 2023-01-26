Primate Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has taken a swipe against the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, over his insistence on January 31 as a deadline for old naira notes in circulation

Ayodele said though Emefiele could be fighting politicians with the new policy of the CBN, the poor masses are the real casualties

The cleric added that the CBN governor will plunge the country into another problem that he would not be able to solve

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church's leader, has attacked Godwin Elefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, over his insistence on January 31 as the deadline for the old naira notes to be invalid.

The cleric in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, said the masses are the major casualties.

Primate Ayodele attacks Emefiele over new CBN money policy

Source: Twitter

According to the religious leader, the deadline is affecting the poor masses and it is likely to transcend to the next government because the apex bank governor has destroyed the economy.

Primate Ayodele added that the redesigning of the naira will not have any significant positive effect on the country's economy.

He maintained that the naira redesign process is the wrong advice at the wrong time as it will not address corruption because politicians will always find their way.

The cleric posited that the CBN governor has dragged the country into another trouble that he would not be able to solve, projecting that Emefiele will run out of ideas while the country will face another hardship.

His statement reads in part:

‘’This will not affect politicians directly but the poor masses, it’s a very wrong advice at a wrong time, changing of the money doesn’t address corruption in any way because politicians will always find their ways. This is a war against the poor masses, they are the ones affected in this.’’

