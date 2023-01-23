Many Nigerian are still stuck with old naira notes and do not know how to get rid of them

There are alternative touchpoints provided by the banks for customers to swap old naira notes

Touch points like ATMs, PoS operators and Fastrack mechanisms by banks are available for cash swap

Nigerian banks have reported a shortage of new naira notes despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reporting that it has enough of the new notes in its vaults.

The CBN stated during its many sensitisation outings nationwide that it is begging commercial banks in the country to come for the new notes ahead of its January 31, 2023 deadline.

Banks release available touchpoints for old naira notes

Source: Getty Images

CBN's many measures to ride Nigeria of notes

The apex bank vowed to penalise banks that continue to issue old naira notes or dispense the same through their ATMs.

It also asked Nigerians to reject old naira notes from the banks and imposed an N1 million naira daily fine on commercial banks which continue to dispense old naira notes from their ATMs.

Despite these series of threats and measures by CBN, findings show that many banks in Nigeria are still dispensing old naira notes via ATMs, making Nigerians Nigerians stuck with old naira notes a few days before the deadline.

There are a number of steps to take to get rid of your old naira notes before the deadline.

Deposit old naira notes via ATMs

Some banks have issued alternative channels for customers with old naira notes exploit to deposit their old naira notes.

The banks have ATMs which accept deposits. Instead of queuing for a long time in banking halls or bulk rooms, bank customers can use some of these touchpoints to return their old naira notes.

Some ATMs are specifically designed to take in banknotes apart from their primary functions of dispensing them.

PoS operators

Every nook and cranny in Nigeria is replete with Point of Sale, otherwise known as PoS operators.

These operators come in handy mostly in rural areas with limited banking activities.

The CBN stated that it will introduce cash swaps for those in the rural areas to enable them to get rid of their old naira notes.

Most of the PoS operators have longstanding relationships with the banks as most of them are registered agents of the banks.

Bank customers who cannot easily access banking operations can take old naira notes to the PoS operators for deposit.

Cash deposit Fastrack

Many banks have introduced cash deposit Fast-track mechanisms to accelerate the cash deposit for their customers.

Some customers are oblivious to this touchpoint from the banks, but banks like GTCo and others have this mechanism to enable customers Fastrack their cash deposits.

These banks have special tellers dedicated to fast-tracking cash deposits. You can ask them to show you their fast-track areas.

The CBN has mounted a countdown clock on its website reminding Nigerians of its resolve to end the circulation of the old naira notes on January 31, 2023. The bank has sent messages to customers not to wait until January 31 before depositing their old naira notes.

CBN speaks on why It stopped over-the-counter withdrawal of new naira notes

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed reasons it stopped banks from issuing the new naira notes from across the counter.

The bank’s Director of Legal Services Department, Kofo Salam-Alada said the CBN will be tough on banks that continue to fill their ATM machines with old naira notes as January 31, 2023 approaches.

According to the CBN, it has already started monitoring banks still dispensing old naira notes via their ATMs.

