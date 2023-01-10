New members of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) have been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari

The president also reappointed existing members in a statement released on Monday, January 9, by the ministry of finance, budget and national planning

These appointments and reappointments are coming from President Buhari less than two months before the general elections

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 9, approved the reconstitution of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)'s board.

Buhari has also approved the appointment of some new members and the reappointment of some existing members to the board, The Nation reports.

The ministry of finance, budget and national planning in a statement on Monday explained that the new appointments and reappointments of the NDIC board were necessary “to avoid vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy”.

It was gathered that five new members, including the chairman, are new appointees to the governing board that will “form a new Board of Directors to oversee the affairs of the corporation for the next four years."

A part of the statement seen by Leadership said the ministry added that the appointment of some new members into the board is aimed at injecting fresh ideas necessary to reposition the corporation for enhanced performance.

Less than 2 months to 2023 elections, Buhari makes strategic appointments

The reappointment of Mallam Shekarau Dauda Omar as the executive director of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in the Bank of Industry (BOI) has been approved.

Omar's retainment of office in the BOI was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 22.

His reappointment is contained in a statement issued by Ifedayo Sayo, special assistant on media to the minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

From the statement, Omar, whose first tenure is expected to expire on March 5, 2023, will now serve for another four years

It was gathered that Omar has repositioned the SME directorate through a remarkable expansion of the portfolio and significant improvement of the risk assets quality.

