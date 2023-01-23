Days after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC), Najatu Muhammad, a former lead campaigner of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has endorsed another presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 election.

Daily Trust reports that the former APC bigwig has pitched her tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was confirmed by the media house that Najatu is now backing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's standard bearer as her candidate.

This confirmation came after she visited Atiku at his residence on Sunday, January 22.

It was gathered that Dino Melaye, a spokesman of the PDP's presidential campaign council, was among those who received Muhammad at Atiku's house on Sunday.

Speaking on Najatu's recent decision, Melaye said on Twitter:

"It's happening now at Atiku's residence. Hajia Najahatu is 100% Artikulated. APC PCC take note. Exodus of prominent Apc PCC members will be a daily continuous affair from now till 24th of February."

