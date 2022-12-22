President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 22, approved two major appointments in the Bank Of Industry (BOI)

The appointees, Mallam Shekarau Dauda Omar and Mabel Ndagi, are now executive directors of the BOI

This is probably one of the president's last appointments before his second administration comes to an end in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The reappointment of Mallam Shekarau Dauda Omar as the executive director of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in the Bank of Industry (BOI) has been approved.

Omar's retainment of office in the BOI was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 22, Independent reports.

Buhari has made major appointments in the BOI (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

His reappointment is contained in a statement issued by Ifedayo Sayo, special assistant on media to the minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

From the statement, Omar, whose first tenure is expected to expire on March 5, 2023, will now serve for another four years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered that Omar has repositioned the SME directorate through a remarkable expansion of the portfolio and significant improvement of the risk assets quality.

The president also approved the appointment of Mabel Ndagi as BOI's executive director effective from March 19, 2023.

Ndagi is replacing a retiring outgoing director, Toyin Adeniji who is in her second and final term.

The new appointee is the General Manager of Government and External Communications for the bank.

President Buhari makes new appointments ahead of 2023

President Buhari earlier appointed Aminu Umar-Sadiq as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD/CEO) of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, a media aide to the finance minister, made this known in a statement released on Monday, October 3.

Umar-Sadiq was appointed to head the NSIA following the expiration of the tenure of Uche Orji, TheCable reported.

Legit.ng gathered that Orji's tenure expired on September 30, 2022, after serving two five-year terms. He was first appointed on October 2, 2012.

President Buhari makes new appointment

In another related development, President Buhari forwarded the name of Muhammad Sabo Lamido to the Senate as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The president’s media aide, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a statement on Monday, August 8, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng