The Magistrate court in Kano state has given its final verdict regarding the alleged theft of about N500 million

In a fresh ruling on Wednesday, the court ordered the remand of three sharia judges and some judicial workers connected to the theft

Meanwhile, the judges and their cohorts allegedly diverted the N500 million meant for orphans, another report indicates

On Wednesday, January 18th, a Kano Chief Magistrate Court, Gyadi- Gyadi division ordered the remand of three Sharia Court Judges, and 12 other judicial workers at the Correctional Centre over alleged theft of about N500 million.

According to a report by The Guardian, they allegedly committed criminal conspiracy, joint act, criminal breach of trust by public servants, theft and forgery.

Their crime revealed

The offences violated Sections 97, 79,289 and 315 of the Penal Code, laws of Northern Nigeria.

The court's ruling

Meanwhile, the judges and registrars who were arraigned before the magistrates’ court in the state allegedly diverted the N500 million meant for orphans.

Interestingly, at their arraignment on Wednesday, the 15 defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the counsel representing them applied for the court to admit them on bail, Daily Trust indicates.

Case adjourned

The trial Magistrate Mustapha Datti adjourned the case to 1st February 2023 for hearing and ordered the remand of all the defendants in the correctional centre.

