Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has filed an appeal against the verdict of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which had ordered him to appear in a $53 million debt suit.

Emefiele in his appeal argued that Justice Inyang Ekwo erred in law when he made an order compelling his attendance in court, Punch reports.

He told the appellate court that the appeals marked CA/A/476/2018 between CBN V Joe Agi (SAN), and two others and CA/A/23/2020 between CBN V Joe Agi (SAN) and two others which were appeals against the judgment sought to be enforced by the judgment summons had been entered before the Court of Appeal.

Emefiele observed that the proceedings to compel his appearance after appeals had been entered, placed the trial court in a position where it is exercising concurrent jurisdiction with the Court of Appeal over the same subject matter.

He drew the attention of the appellate court to his application filed on January 27, 2020, challenging the jurisdiction of the court as well as the service of forms 13 and 15 on him for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of section 56, part IV, of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act.

Emefiele submitted that on February 22, 2022, the appellants jointly filed an application seeking a setting aside of the issuance and service of forms 13 and 15 on him, on the basis that the same ought not to have been issued during the pendency of the two mentioned appeals and the pending motions on notice for a stay of execution dated March 26, 2018, and July 11, 2019, respectively.

The embattled CBN boss, therefore, called on the appellate court to grant his appeal and void the orders of the Federal High Court.

