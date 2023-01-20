The judgement on the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom state handed by the court on November 14, has been set aside by the Court of Appeal.

Channels Television reports that the Abuja division of the Appeal Court has set aside the judgement of Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court Uyo, which had nullified the APC primary which took place on May 26, 2023.

The Court of Appeal has set aside a judgement by the Federal High Court nullifying the emergence of Akanimo Udofia as APC's guber candidate. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Twitter

The primary had produced Akanimo Udofia as the flag bearer of the party in Akwa Ibom State for the forthcoming general elections.

Following the outcome of the APC primary, Senator Ita Enang filed a suit against Udofia and the party leading to the nullification of the primary by Justice Okeke of the Federal High Court Uyo.

In a swift reaction, the party filed an appeal at the higher court challenging the judgement of the Federal High Court, Uyo.

In its judgement, the Court of Appeal held that having resolved the issues raised by the appellant (APC) and the respondents in their briefs of argument, the lower court wrongly assumed jurisdictions to hear the suit by Enang.

The Appeal Court said the decision of the lower court in Uyo to hear the suit is contrary to provisions of sections 97 and 98 of the Sheriffs Act.

It further set aside the court's judgement delivered by Justice Agatha Okeke for having been delivered without jurisdiction.

In addition, the Court of Appeal allowed the suit filed by the ruling party against Augustine Akpan, who had challenged the result of the APC governorship primary election in the state.

According to the higher court, the appeal by the APC had merit.

Court asks IGP to arrest PDP governorship candidate in southern state

The PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, may soon be arrested by the police.

This is as the Inspector General of Police was served the warrant of arrest issued against Eno by a chief magistrate court in Wuse zone 6 in Abuja.

The court had issued the arrest warrant after allegedly convicting the PDP governorship candidate on charges bordering on “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property”.

2023 elections: Court sentences YPP guber candidate to 42-year jail term

In a similar development, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom, Senator Bassey Akpan, has been sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for corruption.

Akpan's jail term was issued on Thursday, December 1, by the Federal High Court in Uyo, the state capital, through the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke.

The federal lawmaker who represents Akwa Ibom North-East was convicted on six charges bordering on money laundering.

Source: Legit.ng