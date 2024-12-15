Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis, aka Jadrolita, made her fans proud following her recent announcement

The AI content creator is gearing up to have an interactive live session with popular Canadian TikTok star, Pinky Doll

A flyer went viral online revealing details about the internet meeting as netizens anticipated the event

Nigerian TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has announced that she will be hosting the popular Canadian internet personality Fedha Sinon, better known online as Pinky Doll.

The young influencer, who recently got engaged to her rumoured partner, shared a vibrant flyer on social media to notify her fans about the upcoming event.

Jadrolita revealed that the live session will take place on TikTok at 9 pm Nigerian time and 3 pm USA time for Pinky.

Encouraging fans to join the live chat, the AI content creator expressed her excitement in her caption:

“ Yes yes yes, ice cream so good. I will be hosting the Queen of NPC @pinkydollrealb on my TIKTOK live today 😍🔥 by 9 pm.”

In a previous report, Jarvis caused a stir on social media after posting a video referring to herself as a "bride-to-be".

This came after her love interest Peller buzzed the internet with their marriage proposal video, in which he presented her with an engagement ring.

In the recent video captioned "Your bride to be," Jarvis radiated delight while dancing in a lush traditional wedding dress.

However, their relationship has received criticism online, causing Peller to respond in a different video. He accused critics of harbouring envy and being "stricken by poverty," and asked them to concentrate on their own personal development.

Fans react to Jarvis’ announcement

harkeulah':

"Active our Queen."

tailoredby__tee:

"It about to go down 🔥🔥🔥 we are active baby girl."

kellyjoe742:

"We are ready for you baby girl."

praiiseboy:

"Your idolo... Congrats Jarvis."

Peller and Jarvis turn heads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.

The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fueled their union with their new creative studio moments.

The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cozy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.

