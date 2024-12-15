A Nigerian lady said she moved to the UK to further her education after getting a revelation from God

Ruth, who is 26 years old, said she got a divine revelation which directed her to relocate to the UK quickly

After the divine encounter, Ruth started applying for admission into UK universities, and she got it within 10 days

A lady who relocated to the UK said she acted according to God's divine will for her.

Ruth said she got a divine revelation that it was time for her to move to the UK.

Ruth said she had a divine encounter before she relocated to the UK. Photo credit: Zikoko and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

She said she started applying for admission into UK universities and got accepted into two.

According to Ruth, she also got funding to study in the UK, and she has been living there since 2022.

She told Zikoko in an interview:

"I never knew I would leave Nigeria until I had a spiritual encounter. If you ask my friends, they always describe me as a patriotic person who wanted to stay back. I was a teacher in Nigeria focused on advocating for inclusive education, but in March 2022, I was praying for a new job, and I had a revelation that made me know I had to leave the country. I heard God tell me that faith without work is dead. At that moment, I felt a force spring me from the bed, and instead of applying for jobs, I knew in my spirit that I had to start checking for schools that offer scholarships abroad."

Ruth said everything happened quickly, noting that she never knew she would leave Nigeria until she got the divine revelation.

She told Zikoko:

"Everything happened so quickly. After that revelation, I started my research, and the two schools that popped up on my Google page were the University of Bristol and the University of East Anglia. I was more interested in the University of Bristol because it offered the course I wanted. I immediately opened an account with the two schools and looked through the application process.

"I’ve always had my transcripts and every other important document with me, so I uploaded them the same day. After uploading those documents, I contacted two people who could write my reference letters. Those two people agreed to be my referees, so I was able to submit their email addresses that night, too. Then, I started writing my statement of purpose. The funniest part is that I had no idea I would make such life-changing decisions when I woke up that morning."

Ruth said she is happy in the UK and that she is living her dreams.

