Ogun, Abeokuta - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in celebration of his 85th birthday took to the streets of Abeokuta to have a tricycle ride popularly known as Keke.

The ex-president who clocked 85 on Saturday, March 5 was seen picking up passengers according to a Facebook picture that surfaced on the page of Daniel Sync Olusanya, a London-based Nigerian photographer from Ijebu, Ogun state.

The ex-president was said to have donated tricycles to youths in celebration of his 85th birthday. Photo: Daniel Sync Olusanya

Source: Facebook

OBJ @85: Obasanjo donate tricycles to Ogun state youths

According to a report by TheCable, Obasanjo had, in June, donated tricycles to 85 persons as part of an empowerment programme in honour of his 85th birthday.

As gathered by Legit.ng, ex-President Obasanjo was heavily guarded by security operatives in police uniforms and camouflage wears.

Streams of supporters were seen following and hailing the former military and democratic president of Nigeria as he gently rode the tricycle.

Olusanya in his Facebook post said:

"In Celebration of Baba@85 and as part of the Youth Empowerment programme (anchored by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Centre), the Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo rode one of the "Keke Napeps" (a.k.a Maruwa/Tricycle) to Kuto Abeokuta with passengers on-board.

"The journey started from his OOPL residence to Kuto underbridge while picking up random passengers ( who were beyond excited to be driven by the former president) along the way. It was such a beautiful moment to behold.

"In all, 85 young people greatly benefited from the Baba@85 Free Keke Programme.

85-year-old Obasanjo wows Nigerians with football skills, scores as his team wins 4-2

Similarly, in celebration of his 85th birthday, Obasanjo featured in a novelty football match organised in his honour.

Obasanjo wowed the crowed who watched him play with incredible football skill on the field of play.

Sharing a video of Obasanjo on the pitch, Senator Dino Melaye referred to him as a £100 million striker unveiled for Arsenal and Super Eagles.

