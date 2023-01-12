Emotions run deep as the family remembers the Late Former Governor Adebayo Alao Akala as an apostle of politics-without-bitterness

The family in a post shared on Instagram and accompanied by a video noted that the legacy of the former governor lives on

Meanwhile, the family in the video disclosed further that Life has been indeed very tough but God has been faithful in all

It is practically impossible for the dead to command the entire positive memories of everyone alive but it is a different tale from the memories of Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

However, there was a significant outpouring of grief and reminiscing from across the spectrum that links the masses to the elites.

The former governor of Oyo State died at the age of 71. Photo credit: lamijuakala

It would seem that the long reach of Akala’s compassionate nature reached everywhere.

When Alao-Akala passed on

Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former Governor of Oyo State, died in the early hours of Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the age of 71, The Punch report noted.

Alao-Akala, a retired police officer, was also a former Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government.

He was deputy governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2007, and later governor from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Family remembers Alao Akala

In a new development, the family of the former governor took to Instagram and noted that his legacy lives on.

In the post which was accompanied by a video on Instagram, many shared their experience with the late Akala.

Watch the video below,

The former governor of Oyo’s son, Olamiju, and his wife noted that they wished he was alive to see his grandchildren, their twin babies.

"I wish he was alive to see his carbon copy but we thank God, we thank God," Olamiju said.

His daughter said,

"One year without my dad, hmmm, that has been very difficult, it's been hard because he didn't just father me, we were friends."

Nigerians react:

Meanwhile Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on Instagram;

larrittshoevillage prayed:

"Hnmmmmmmm Aka omiya alarooooo it impossible not to miss daddy ohhh God bless his soul "

flo_fola wrote:

"May he continue to rest in peace ."

olakunle380 noted:

"He lives on ."

lizzypeejay said:

"My dad ( Oyekanmi Oladiran) miss Akala so much."

Source: Legit.ng