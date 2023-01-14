Disturbing reactions have followed the announcement of the discovery of oil in Nasarawa, a north-central state

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his Twitter page to announce the good news but the reactions of Nigerians were contrary

Some are calling for resource control by states, and true federalism while others lament bad leadership, lack of refineries and high cost of fuel

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions following the announcement of oil discovery in Nasarawa, a north-central state in Nigeria, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Bashir Ahmad, a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication, took to his Twitter page to re-echo the news.

But rather for Nigerians to welcome the development with joy, many of the reactions from Nigerians are contrary to expectations.

Some are of the view that the country's natural resources have not been a blessing to Nigerians, complained about the poverty rate and the consistent fuel scarcity while others are calling for resource control by states and true federalism.

See the reactions below:

Mazi Chukz T. called for the amendment of the constitution and allow states to control their resources since oil has been discovered in the northern region as well.

He said:

"Good news. Wish NASS had been able to enact a law allowing States to manage their resources. Nasarawa State is richly blessed with mineral resources yet lack basic infrastructures & depends on FAAC. Arable lands with peasant farmers. I pray for a better Nigeria. I love Nasarawa."

On his part, Hamman Usman said the new discovery is not a blessing to the common man considering the current high price of fuel and lack of functioning refineries in the country.

Usman writes:

"But that is not a blessing to a poor Nigerian masses, today we spends hours to buy a litre at N350. We don't have no single refinery being in International oil market biz for over 50 yrs but to promote importation to enrich our cohorts."

A netizen with the handle, @Bakrshah1, called on northern leaders to support true federalism. He said:

"Good news! I hope our northern brethren will push now for true federalism. The North has always been rich, but thieves kept the resources away from the people. I pray this is a blessing and not a course, where this funds further destabilisation. Allah (SUB) WILL HELP US!"

Odogun Kenny decried the lack of leadership in the northern region. He said:

"Resources is not a blessing if there is not sound leadership in place, that is the major issues with most northern state."

Another social media user with the handle @Officialbossarc said the discovery will only bring more wealth to the elite. He said:

"Oil discovery for the purpose of enriching the elite.. because with all the oil wells , yet fuel scarcity looms.. refineries aren’t working."

See the tweet here:

Fuel months ago, the government announced the drilling of oil in Gomber and Bauchi states, being the first northern states where oil would be found.

Source: Legit.ng