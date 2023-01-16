The Rescue Hope Nigeria (RHN), has vowed to mobilize at least 1,000 civil society organisations across the country in support of the State Security Services (SSS) operation to rescue the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from its current governor, Godwin Emefiele.

A statement signed by RHN's president and seen by Legit.ng Audu Amstrong said the coalition when mobilised will embark on a nationwide protest across the country with the hope of salvaging what is left of Nigeria's apex bank.

Rescue Hope of Nigeria has threatened to mobilise thousands of civil society organisations should Godwin Emefiele fails to resign. Photo: Pius Utomi

Amstrong's statement followed the resumption of the CBN governor at the end of his annual leave on Monday, January 16.

Emefiele has been in the spotlight over issues of alleged diversion of stamp duty fees and sponsorship of terrorism.

Nigeria will not continue to condone corrupt practices from public officers

Armstrong said that Nigeria cannot continue to elevate a public officer above the law and above probe by relevant agencies of the country.

Calling on Emefiele to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the secret police, Armstrong said the governor of the apex bank must not be shielded from probe especially knowing the weight of the claims against him.

His words:

"Nigerians are suffering. There is hardship in the land. Most of Emefiele's policies have had devastating effects on the common man.

"How does one even explain the nation's number 1 banker delving into politics? As if that wasn't enough, he has continued to ride on the goodwill of Nigerians with demonic policies.

"The recent revelation about stamp duty and his suspected links to terrorism is the last straw. Nigerians are fed up.

"It is high time Emefiele speaks to Nigerians to clear the air. But we are not even interested, we want him arrested and prosecuted like every other Nigerian.

"We wish to urge the DSS to follow this matter to the latter. As one of the most reputable secret police in the world, we are confident that they will bring Emefiele to book. Enough is enough."

